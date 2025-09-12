Man who stole over £150 worth of goods from Tesco Express stores across Crawley jailed

A man who stole over £150 worth of goods from Tesco Express stores across Crawley has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Ben Gladman, 37, was jailed for four months for a series of thefts from shops in Crawley throughout August this year.

He had also breached bail conditions received for a previous offence, and a community protection notice three times.

Police said all of the incidents took place within a ten day period, with the first theft taking place on 9 August and the last on 20 August.

Sussex Police said he was arrested and charged with four counts of theft from a shop, three counts of failure to comply with a community protection notice, and breaking or being likely to break bail conditions.

Gladman was remanded into custody, and the next day on August 29 appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to all offences.

Police Sergeant Amelia Roberts said: “We are continuing our work with businesses to crack down on thefts and target prolific offenders of these crimes.

“We will use all of the tools at our disposal to protect the business communities and ensure that offenders are brought to justice.”