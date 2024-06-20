Man who threatened and assaulted shop worker in Eastbourne jailed
Police said that Edward Bunce targeted the Post Office in Seaside where he lunged towards a shop worker with a knife and stole money from the premises.
But he left his baseball hat behind which carried his DNA, police added.
Police confirmed that his DNA also linked him to a burglary committed at a business premises in Hawthorn Road.
At Lewes Crown Court on June 7, Bunce admitted burglary and robbery.
Bunce, 37, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison.
The court heard how the first incident, the burglary in Hawthorn Road, happened on November 12 last year.
A shop window was smashed, but blood was found at the scene that matched Bunce’s DNA, the court heard.
The court then heard that on December 1 last year he robbed the Post Office and stole a large quantity of money.
Speaking after the case, investigating officer Detective Constable Marcus Cox said: “Bunce carried out a violent robbery on a community shop.
“No shop worker should have to face violence and theft.
“He had previously entered a business premises the month before where he left DNA at the scene.
“This case demonstrates our determination to catch Bunce and ensure a dangerous criminal is no longer on our streets.”