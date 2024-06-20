Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A robber who threatened and assaulted a shop worker in Eastbourne has been jailed.

Police said that Edward Bunce targeted the Post Office in Seaside where he lunged towards a shop worker with a knife and stole money from the premises.

But he left his baseball hat behind which carried his DNA, police added.

Police confirmed that his DNA also linked him to a burglary committed at a business premises in Hawthorn Road.

Edward Bunce, 37, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison. Picture: Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court on June 7, Bunce admitted burglary and robbery.

Bunce, 37, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison.

The court heard how the first incident, the burglary in Hawthorn Road, happened on November 12 last year.

A shop window was smashed, but blood was found at the scene that matched Bunce’s DNA, the court heard.

The court then heard that on December 1 last year he robbed the Post Office and stole a large quantity of money.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer Detective Constable Marcus Cox said: “Bunce carried out a violent robbery on a community shop.

“No shop worker should have to face violence and theft.

“He had previously entered a business premises the month before where he left DNA at the scene.