BREAKING

Man with connections to Bromley and Hastings wanted in connection with breach of bail

Surrey Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man with connections to Bromley and Hastings.
By Matt Pole
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 34-year-old George Bond from Bromley, who is wanted in connection with breach of bail.

George is described by Surrey Police as a White man of medium build, around 5' 7" tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He has connections to Bromley and Hastings, police added.

Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 34-year-old George Bond from Bromley, who is wanted in connection with breach of bail. Picture courtesy of Surrey PoliceSurrey Police are appealing for help to find 34-year-old George Bond from Bromley, who is wanted in connection with breach of bail. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 34-year-old George Bond from Bromley, who is wanted in connection with breach of bail. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have seen George or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230113236 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.