Man with connections to Bromley and Hastings wanted in connection with breach of bail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 34-year-old George Bond from Bromley, who is wanted in connection with breach of bail.

George is described by Surrey Police as a White man of medium build, around 5' 7" tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He has connections to Bromley and Hastings, police added.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 34-year-old George Bond from Bromley, who is wanted in connection with breach of bail. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have seen George or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230113236 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101