Man with connections to Bromley and Hastings wanted in connection with breach of bail
Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 34-year-old George Bond from Bromley, who is wanted in connection with breach of bail.
George is described by Surrey Police as a White man of medium build, around 5' 7" tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
He has connections to Bromley and Hastings, police added.
If you have seen George or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230113236 via:
– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
– Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.