Man with ‘links across West Sussex’ wanted on recall to prison
A man with ‘links across West Sussex’ is wanted on recall to prison.
Sussex Police are seeking to locate 54-year-old Robert Samuels.
The force said Samuels has links ‘predominantly in the Littlehampton and Worthing areas’.
Police have asked the public to dial 999 immediately if they see him.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Robert Samuels, of no fixed address, who is wanted for recall to prison.
“The 54-year-old is described as 6' 2" tall, of medium build and with dark brown hair.
“Samuels has links across West Sussex, predominantly in the Littlehampton and Worthing areas.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 713 of 09/10/25.”