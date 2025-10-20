Man with ‘links across West Sussex’ wanted on recall to prison

A man with ‘links across West Sussex’ is wanted on recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 54-year-old Robert Samuels.

The force said Samuels has links ‘predominantly in the Littlehampton and Worthing areas’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have asked the public to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

Robert Samuels. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Robert Samuels, of no fixed address, who is wanted for recall to prison.

“The 54-year-old is described as 6' 2" tall, of medium build and with dark brown hair.

“Samuels has links across West Sussex, predominantly in the Littlehampton and Worthing areas.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 713 of 09/10/25.”