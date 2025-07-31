Man with links to Brighton and Crawley wanted for failing to appear at court
Officers are keen to locate Lindamulage De Silva Wijeratne, who is originally from Sri Lanka and is known by the name Lucky.
Bedfordshire Police are keen to trace his whereabouts.
Lucky also has links to Luton.
Anyone who recognises Lucky or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police via the Bedfordshire Police website or on 101, using the reference 40/10210/25.
