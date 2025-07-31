Man with links to Brighton and Crawley wanted for failing to appear at court

A man with links to Brighton and Crawley is wanted by Bedfordshire Police for failing to appear at court.

Officers are keen to locate Lindamulage De Silva Wijeratne, who is originally from Sri Lanka and is known by the name Lucky.

Bedfordshire Police are keen to trace his whereabouts.

Lucky also has links to Luton.

Officers are keen to locate Lindamulage De Silva Wijeratne, who is originally from Sri Lanka and is known by the name Lucky. Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Police

Anyone who recognises Lucky or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police via the Bedfordshire Police website or on 101, using the reference 40/10210/25.

