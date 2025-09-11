Man with links to Brighton and Crawley wanted on recall to prison for breaching terms of his licence

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 31-year-old Zackery Bell, who is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.

Bell also has links to Hampshire, the force added.

Police have advised the public not to approach Bell, but to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to search for Zackery Bell, 31.

“Zachery is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence and has links to Brighton, Crawley and Hampshire.

“If you see him, do not approach him, please dial 999 quoting serial 1136 of 30/07.”