Man with links to Brighton, Hastings and Worthing wanted on recall to prison

A man with links to Brighton, Hastings and Worthing is wanted by Sussex Police.

Connor Mackay, 24, is wanted on recall to prison.

Police have advised the public not to approach Mackay, but to dial 999 if you see him or know his whereabouts.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Connor Mackay, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Connor Mackay who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 24-year-old has links to Brighton, Worthing and Hastings.

“Connor is described as 5’5”, with short hair.

“If you see him or know his whereabouts, please do not approach him but call 999 and quote serial 859 of 13/12. Please share this appeal.”

