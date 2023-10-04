Man with links to Brighton, Haywards Heath and Worthing wanted for failing to appear at court

Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man known to have links to Brighton, Haywards Heath and Worthing.

Police said 55-year-old Paul Montpellier is wanted for failing to appear at court to face a charge of harassment.

Montpellier is described by Sussex Police as medium build, with brown hair and a moustache.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting crime reference 47230029358.

Can you help Sussex Police find 55-year-old Paul Montpellier? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or via 0800 555 111.

