Man with links to Brighton, Haywards Heath and Worthing wanted for failing to appear at court

Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man known to have links to Brighton, Haywards Heath and Worthing.
By Matt Pole
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST
Police said 55-year-old Paul Montpellier is wanted for failing to appear at court to face a charge of harassment.

Montpellier is described by Sussex Police as medium build, with brown hair and a moustache.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting crime reference 47230029358.

Can you help Sussex Police find 55-year-old Paul Montpellier? Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceCan you help Sussex Police find 55-year-old Paul Montpellier? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Can you help Sussex Police find 55-year-old Paul Montpellier? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or via 0800 555 111.

