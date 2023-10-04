Man with links to Brighton, Haywards Heath and Worthing wanted for failing to appear at court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said 55-year-old Paul Montpellier is wanted for failing to appear at court to face a charge of harassment.
Montpellier is described by Sussex Police as medium build, with brown hair and a moustache.
Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting crime reference 47230029358.
Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or via 0800 555 111.
You can now send your news reports direct to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.
The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Select Sussex World from the menu.
We look forward to hearing from you.