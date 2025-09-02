Man with links to Brighton, Horsham and Crawley wanted on recall to prison

A man with links to Brighton, Horsham and Crawley is wanted on recall to prison.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 26-year-old Paul Chiracu, who also has links to Belfast in Northern Ireland.

The force have asked the public to dial 999 if they see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Paul Chiracu?

Paul Chiracu. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Paul is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting crime reference 47250166255.”