Man with links to Brighton & Hove, Worthing, Littlehampton, and Seaford wanted for recall to prison

A man with links to Brighton & Hove, Worthing, Littlehampton, and Seaford is wanted for recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 40-year-old Michael Row.

Anyone who sees him is asked by the force to call 999 immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Michael Rowe?

Can you help police find Michael Rowe? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 40-year-old, who has links to Brighton & Hove, Worthing, Littlehampton, and Seaford is wanted for recall to prison.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 780 of 11/06.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.