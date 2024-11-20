Man with links to Crawley and Gatwick wanted for failing to attend probation appointments

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Nov 2024, 14:27 GMT
Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man with links to Crawley and Gatwick.

Police said Patrick Mpalama, 41, is wanted for failing to attend his probation appointments.

He also has links to London, the force added.

Police have asked the public to dial 999 if you see him.

Can you help police find Patrick Mpalama? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Can you help police find Patrick Mpalama? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Patrick Mpalama?

“The 41-year-old, who has links to Crawley, Gatwick and London, is wanted for failing to attend his probation appointments.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting crime reference 47240207068.”

