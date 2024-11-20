Man with links to Crawley and Gatwick wanted for failing to attend probation appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man with links to Crawley and Gatwick.

Police said Patrick Mpalama, 41, is wanted for failing to attend his probation appointments.

He also has links to London, the force added.

Police have asked the public to dial 999 if you see him.

Can you help police find Patrick Mpalama? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting crime reference 47240207068.”

