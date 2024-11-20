Man with links to Crawley and Gatwick wanted for failing to attend probation appointments
Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man with links to Crawley and Gatwick.
Police said Patrick Mpalama, 41, is wanted for failing to attend his probation appointments.
He also has links to London, the force added.
Police have asked the public to dial 999 if you see him.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Patrick Mpalama?
“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting crime reference 47240207068.”
