Man with links to Crawley and Horley wanted for 'being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and conspiracy to handle stolen goods'

A man with links to Crawley and Horley is wanted by Surrey Police for ‘being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and conspiracy to handle stolen goods'
By Matt Pole
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:57 BST

Surrey Police have issued a public appeal to find Mason Sunderland, 30, who also has links to Reigate, Redhill, Croydon, Claygate and Surbiton.

Police said Sunderland is described as 5ft 7 with a large dark beard although he may have shaved this off.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or have any information please contact Surrey Police quoting crime reference number PR/45230046217

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Mason Sunderland, 30, who is wanted for being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and conspiracy to handle stolen goods. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website

– Online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101