Man with links to Crawley ‘still wanted’ by Sussex Police – Dial 999 if you see him

A man with links to Crawley is ‘still wanted’ by Sussex Police.
By Matt Pole
Published 24th May 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:30 BST

Police said Julian-Cezer Necula, 27, is wanted for failing to appear in court for possession of drugs.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find 27-year-old Julian-Cezar Necula?

“He is still wanted for failing to appear in court for possession of drugs.

Julian-Cezar Necula, 27, is still wanted by Sussex Police for failing to appear in court for possession of drugs. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Necula is described as medium build, with short dark hair. He is known to have links to Crawley.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting reference 47210159496.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”