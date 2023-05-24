Police said Julian-Cezer Necula, 27, is wanted for failing to appear in court for possession of drugs.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find 27-year-old Julian-Cezar Necula?
“He is still wanted for failing to appear in court for possession of drugs.
“Necula is described as medium build, with short dark hair. He is known to have links to Crawley.
“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting reference 47210159496.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”