A man with links to Crawley is ‘still wanted’ by Sussex Police.

Police said Julian-Cezer Necula, 27, is wanted for failing to appear in court for possession of drugs.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find 27-year-old Julian-Cezar Necula?

“Necula is described as medium build, with short dark hair. He is known to have links to Crawley.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting reference 47210159496.