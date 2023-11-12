Man with links to Crawley wanted by police for attempted rape in Eastbourne
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 36 year-old man who is wanted in connection for an attempted rape in Eastbourne on Saturday, November 11.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Eugene Douglas, who is wanted in connection with an attempted rape in Eastbourne on Saturday (11 November).
“Douglas, 36, is known to have links to Eastbourne, Crawley and Brixton.
“If you see him, do not approach him, call 999 immediately quoting serial 226 of 11/11.
“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”