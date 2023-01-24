Man with links to Crawley wanted for failing to appear in court for possessing knife in public place
A man with links to Crawley is wanted by Sussex Police after failing to appear in court for possessing a knife in a public place.
By Matt Pole
4 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:36pm
Sussex Police said Matthew Stevens, 48, is described as medium build, with short curly light hair.
Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 47220170697.
Alternatively, information can be passed to Sussex Police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.