Man with links to East Sussex charged with drug driving wanted for failing to attend court

A man with links to East Sussex who was charged with drug driving is wanted for failing to attend court, police have said.

Sussex Police are searching for William Ashdown who has failed to attend court.

Police said the 40-year-old was charged with drug driving and was due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court last month.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Ashdown, formerly of an address in Tonbridge, Kent, also has links to East Sussex.

He is 6’ with fair hair, a short beard and blue eyes, and has a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone who sees his or knows his whereabouts should call 999 and quote crime reference 47240249977.

