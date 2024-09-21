Man with links to Gatwick, Crawley, Horley and Merstham wanted on suspicion of shoplifting

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Sep 2024, 13:04 BST
A man with links to Crawley, Gatwick, Horley and Merstham is wanted by Surrey Police on suspicion of shoplifting.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Liam Cover, 42, of no fixed address.

Liam Cover, 42, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of shoplifting. Picture courtesy of Surrey PoliceLiam Cover, 42, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of shoplifting. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
“He is described as a White man, around 5' 9" tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

“He has links to Merstham, Horley, Gatwick and Crawley.

“If you see Liam, or have any information that might help us locate him, please contact us quoting PR/ 45240100667 via direct message.

“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”