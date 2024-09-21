Man with links to Gatwick, Crawley, Horley and Merstham wanted on suspicion of shoplifting
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Liam Cover, 42, of no fixed address.
“Liam, 42, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of shoplifting.
“He is described as a White man, around 5' 9" tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
“He has links to Merstham, Horley, Gatwick and Crawley.
“If you see Liam, or have any information that might help us locate him, please contact us quoting PR/ 45240100667 via direct message.
“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”