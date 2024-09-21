Man with links to Gatwick, Crawley, Horley and Merstham wanted on suspicion of shoplifting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man with links to Crawley, Gatwick, Horley and Merstham is wanted by Surrey Police on suspicion of shoplifting.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Liam Cover, 42, of no fixed address.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Liam Cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Liam, 42, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of shoplifting.

Liam Cover, 42, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of shoplifting. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

“He is described as a White man, around 5' 9" tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

“He has links to Merstham, Horley, Gatwick and Crawley.

“If you see Liam, or have any information that might help us locate him, please contact us quoting PR/ 45240100667 via direct message.

“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”