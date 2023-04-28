Man with links to Hastings arrested by Police In Eastbourne for failing to appear in court
A man with links to Hastings has been arrested by Sussex Police in Eastbourne for failing to appear in court.
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST
Wanted man Michael Hutson has been located and arrested.
The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, was wanted for failing to appear at court.
He has links to the Hastings and St Leonards areas.
He had been convicted of burglary and was due to be sentenced.
He was located in Eastbourne this morning, April 28 and put before the first available court.