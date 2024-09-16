Man with links to Haywards Heath, Horley, Brighton and Eastbourne wanted for breach of court bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man with links to Haywards Heath, Horley, Brighton and Eastbourne is wanted by Sussex Police for breach of court bail.

Leslie McNaught, 33, is described by Sussex Police as a white male, with neck tattoos and a New Zealand accent.

Police have advised the public not approach to McNaught if they see him, but to call 999.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Leslie McNaught?

Can you help Sussex Police find Leslie McNaught?

“He has a distinctive haircut, with a line differentiating between the longer and shorter hair.

“He has a New Zealand accent and is believed to not have a beard at this time.

“If you see Leslie, do not approach him, and call 999 quoting crime reference 1000 of 15/10/2023.”

