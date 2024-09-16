Man with links to Haywards Heath, Horley, Brighton and Eastbourne wanted for breach of court bail
Leslie McNaught, 33, is described by Sussex Police as a white male, with neck tattoos and a New Zealand accent.
Police have advised the public not approach to McNaught if they see him, but to call 999.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Leslie McNaught?
“The 33-year-old, who has links to Haywards Heath, Horley, Brighton and Eastbourne, is wanted for breach of Court Bail.
“McNaught is described as a white male, with neck tattoos.
“He has a distinctive haircut, with a line differentiating between the longer and shorter hair.
“He has a New Zealand accent and is believed to not have a beard at this time.
“If you see Leslie, do not approach him, and call 999 quoting crime reference 1000 of 15/10/2023.”
