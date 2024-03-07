Man with links to Horsham and Henfield wanted for recall to prison – Dial 999 if you see him

A man with links to Horsham and Henfield is wanted by Sussex Police.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Mar 2024, 09:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said Samuel Kirk, 36, is wanted for recall to prison.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Samuel Kirk?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 36-year-old, who has links to Horsham and Henfield, is wanted for recall to prison.

Most Popular
Can you help Sussex Police find Samuel Kirk? Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceCan you help Sussex Police find Samuel Kirk? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Can you help Sussex Police find Samuel Kirk? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Samuel is described as around 5'8", of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and carrying a blue holdall.

“If you see Samuel, call 999 quoting reference number 47240041117.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.