Police said Samuel Kirk, 36, is wanted for recall to prison.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Samuel Kirk?

“The 36-year-old, who has links to Horsham and Henfield, is wanted for recall to prison.

Can you help Sussex Police find Samuel Kirk? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Samuel is described as around 5'8", of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and carrying a blue holdall.

“If you see Samuel, call 999 quoting reference number 47240041117.”

