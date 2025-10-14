Man with links to Langley Green wanted in connection with investigations into business burglaries in Crawley
A man with links to Langley Green is wanted in connection with investigations into business burglaries in Crawley.
Sussex Police are seeking to locate 23-year-old Harvey Brackpool.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to find Harvey Brackpool in Crawley?
“The 23-year-old is wanted in connection with our investigations into business burglaries in the town.
“He has previous links to the Langley Green area.
“Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 173 of 08/08.
“Alternatively contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”