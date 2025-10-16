Man with links to Redhill, Bletchingley and Horley wanted for multiple thefts and on recall to prison

By Matt Pole
Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:30 BST
A man with links to Redhill, Bletchingley and Horley is wanted for multiple thefts and on recall to prison.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding Liam Cover, 43, of no fixed address.

He is described by Surrey Police as a white man, around 5' 9" tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Cover or have any information that might help locate him, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45250119627.

Liam Cover. Picture courtesy of Surrey Policeplaceholder image
Liam Cover. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

To contact Surrey Police:

If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

