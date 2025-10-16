Man with links to Redhill, Bletchingley and Horley wanted for multiple thefts and on recall to prison

A man with links to Redhill, Bletchingley and Horley is wanted for multiple thefts and on recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding Liam Cover, 43, of no fixed address.

He is described by Surrey Police as a white man, around 5' 9" tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you see Cover or have any information that might help locate him, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45250119627.

Liam Cover. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

To contact Surrey Police:

Use the 24/7 live chat service available on this website (www.surrey.police.uk)

Use the online form to provide an update to this incident or select from the other contact us forms.

Call 101

If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.