Man with links to Redhill, Bletchingley and Horley wanted for multiple thefts and on recall to prison
A man with links to Redhill, Bletchingley and Horley is wanted for multiple thefts and on recall to prison.
Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding Liam Cover, 43, of no fixed address.
He is described by Surrey Police as a white man, around 5' 9" tall, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see Cover or have any information that might help locate him, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45250119627.
To contact Surrey Police:
- Use the 24/7 live chat service available on this website (www.surrey.police.uk)
- Use the online form to provide an update to this incident or select from the other contact us forms.
- Call 101
If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.