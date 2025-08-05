Man with links to Sussex wanted for failing to attend court - 'call 999' if you see him
Sussex Police have appealed for help locating a man who is wanted for failing to attend court.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Can you help us find Javan Tutton who is wanted for failing to attend court?
“The 57-year-old, of no fixed address, has previous links to Brighton and to Hove.
“Tutton also has previous links in the Avon and Somerset area including in Bristol.”
The force said officers are investigating and believe Tutton may have used the railway to travel.
“Anyone who sees Tutton or with information is asked to call 999 and quote serial 47250005879,” the police spokesperson added.