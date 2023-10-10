BREAKING
Man with links to the Crawley area wanted by Sussex Police for failing to appear at court

Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man known to have links with the Crawley area for failing to appear at court.
By Matt Pole
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:19 BST
Police said 51-year-old Sohil Mushtaq is described as medium build with short, greying hair.

f you see Mushtaq or know where he is, please call 999 quoting reference 47220195987.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sussex Police are searching for 51-year-old Sohil Mushtaq, who is wanted for failing to appear at court. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are searching for 51-year-old Sohil Mushtaq, who is wanted for failing to appear at court. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police are searching for 51-year-old Sohil Mushtaq, who is wanted for failing to appear at court. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

