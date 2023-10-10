Man with links to the Crawley area wanted by Sussex Police for failing to appear at court
Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man known to have links with the Crawley area for failing to appear at court.
Police said 51-year-old Sohil Mushtaq is described as medium build with short, greying hair.
f you see Mushtaq or know where he is, please call 999 quoting reference 47220195987.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
