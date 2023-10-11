Man with links to the Crawley area wanted by Sussex Police for failing to appear at court to face public order charge
Sussex Police are searching for a wanted man known to have links with the Crawley area for failing to appear at court.
Police said 27-year-old Jean Florian, also known as Gary, is wanted after failing to attend court to face a public order charge.
Sussex Police describe Florian as medium build with short dark hair.
Anyone who sees him or know where he is, is asked to call 999 quoting reference 47210178708.
Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
