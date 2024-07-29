Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man with links to West Sussex is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court, the British Transport Police have reported.

Lucky Mahlalela is wanted after failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates for sentencing on Thursday, July 25 after being charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug following an incident at Brighton railway station on July 28, 2023.

Officers have made extensive attempts to try and locate Mahlalela, aged 21, but have so far been unable to trace him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His whereabouts are currently unknown, however he has links to Crawley.

A man with links to West Sussex is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court, the British Transport Police have reported. Picture by National World

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mahlalela is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 306 of 28/07/23.