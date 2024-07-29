Man with links to West Sussex wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court
Lucky Mahlalela is wanted after failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates for sentencing on Thursday, July 25 after being charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug following an incident at Brighton railway station on July 28, 2023.
Officers have made extensive attempts to try and locate Mahlalela, aged 21, but have so far been unable to trace him.
His whereabouts are currently unknown, however he has links to Crawley.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mahlalela is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 306 of 28/07/23.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.