Man with prominent Birmingham City tattoo ‘known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas’ wanted on recall to prison

A man with a prominent Birmingham City tattoo who is known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison.

Police are seeking to locate 38-year-old Lee Fisher, wo is wanted for breaching the terms of his license.

Sussex Police said he has a Birmingham City tattoo on one arm and a name tattooed on his right palm.

The force have asked anyone who sees him to dial 999 immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Lee Fisher, 38, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

“Lee has short blond hair and facial hair.

“He also has a Birmingham City Football Club tattoo on one arm and a name tattooed on his right palm.

“He is known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250156533.”