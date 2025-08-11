Man with prominent Birmingham City tattoo ‘known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas’ wanted on recall to prison

By Matt Pole
Published 11th Aug 2025, 18:28 BST
A man with a prominent Birmingham City tattoo who is known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison.

Police are seeking to locate 38-year-old Lee Fisher, wo is wanted for breaching the terms of his license.

Most Popular

Sussex Police said he has a Birmingham City tattoo on one arm and a name tattooed on his right palm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force have asked anyone who sees him to dial 999 immediately.

Police are searching for Lee Fisher, 38, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police are searching for Lee Fisher, 38, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Lee Fisher, 38, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

“Lee has short blond hair and facial hair.

“He also has a Birmingham City Football Club tattoo on one arm and a name tattooed on his right palm.

“He is known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250156533.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice