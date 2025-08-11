Man with prominent Birmingham City tattoo ‘known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas’ wanted on recall to prison
Police are seeking to locate 38-year-old Lee Fisher, wo is wanted for breaching the terms of his license.
Sussex Police said he has a Birmingham City tattoo on one arm and a name tattooed on his right palm.
The force have asked anyone who sees him to dial 999 immediately.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Lee Fisher, 38, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
“Lee has short blond hair and facial hair.
“He also has a Birmingham City Football Club tattoo on one arm and a name tattooed on his right palm.
“He is known to frequent the Eastbourne and Brighton areas.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250156533.”