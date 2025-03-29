Man's body found in Sussex car park as police probe gets underway

Sussex Police said the body was found in Storrington Rise, Findon Valley, at 6am this morning (March 29).

Police are investigating the circumstance of the man’s death, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

The death will be referred to the coroner, the force added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a body of a man sadly found in Storrington Rise, Findon Valley, on Saturday (29 March) at 6am.

“We are investigating the circumstances, but the death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.

“The death will be referred to the coroner.”

