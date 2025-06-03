Masked intruder who forced his way into Hastings property found guilty of rape

A masked man has been found guilty of rape after he forced his way into a property in Hastings and attacked a woman, said Sussex Police.

An investigation was launched on November 30 2024 following a report to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On the evening of the incident, the victim opened the door in response to a knock.

"A masked man, unknown to her, forced his way into the property.

Hastings Police Station

“He attacked her in an ordeal that lasted around 15 minutes before fleeing the scene. The victim phoned 999 immediately and specialist officers were deployed.

“Following fast-time house-to-house and CCTV enquiries, an image of the suspect was obtained and media appeals were launched, leading to a 32-year-old man handing himself into Hastings Police Station on 7 December.

“At the station, Jason Wren, of Redmayne Drive, Hastings, was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken to custody.

"In his interview he categorically denied the rape, stating that it had been a consensual encounter with the victim that had been arranged the day before when they had passed each other in the street.

“Despite Wren's claim, charges were authorised the following day for rape, attempted rape and knowingly/recklessly trespassing on a premises with the intent to commit a sexual offence.”

Wren was remanded into custody and pleaded not guilty to the offences when he appeared in court on January 6, said police.

On Tuesday (June 3) following a six-day trial at Hove Crown Court, the jury found Wren guilty of rape, attempted rape and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, police added.

He has been remanded back into custody to await his sentencing on September 12.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said it was a ‘terrifying ordeal’ for the victim. He added: “I’d like to commend her for the courage she has shown throughout this investigation, and I hope this outcome marks the beginning of her journey towards healing and closure.”