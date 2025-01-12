Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A masked Eastbourne man, who left gifts and personal messages for a woman he had never met, has admitted a charge of stalking.

Sussex Police said Mason Rogers, 22 – of Marsden Road, Eastbourne – pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking ‘involving serious alarm and distress’, when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Police said Rogers stalked a woman, also in her 20s, in Hailsham by leaving a series of presents outside her home.

Detective chief inspector Kelly Lewis, the force lead for stalking, said: “The behaviour of Mason Rogers was deeply concerning. Despite not being known to the victim at all, the parcels he left showed knowledge of her including her home address, her birthday, and things she liked when she was a child.

The victim, who had installed a doorbell camera after receiving the first package, checked the footage and saw another parcel had been left by a man wearing a Spiderman mask. Photo: Sussex Police

“The victim was understandably distressed and I’d like to commend the strength and bravery she showed in reporting this to police.”

Police said the campaign of stalking began in February 2024 when Rogers left his victim a ‘limited-edition Valentine’s Day figurine’ in a bag outside her address in Hailsham.

“Around 5.30am on a morning in August, a second package was posted through the victim’s letter box,” a police spokesperson said.

"The package, wrapped in birthday wrapping paper, was a book based on a TV programme the victim liked when she was a child.

“A card inside the book said ‘happy six months and seventeen days since’ – the amount of time that had passed since the first package was left in February.”

Police said a QR code, printed inside the card, also contained a link to a segment of a TV programme called ‘My Stalker’.

“The victim, who had installed a doorbell camera after receiving the first package, checked the footage and saw the parcel had been left by a man wearing a Spiderman mask,” the spokesperson added.

"In December, a further package was left by a man wearing a baseball cap and a facemask. Inside was a doorbell camera and another camera to install inside the house. A card inside said ‘happy ten months and sixteen days since you found out you had a stalker’.”

Enquiries identified Rogers as a suspect and he was arrested at his home address, police said.

They added: “A search of the property found the victim’s name and address written on a piece of paper in his bedroom, the same wrapping paper used to wrap the parcels the victim received, and headphones matching those worn by the person in the CCTV footage.

“There was also a diary that contained numerous notes about the victim and information on her personal life, including ideas about further gifts he planned to buy her.

“Rogers gave no comment in interview and was later charged. He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced on January 31.”

DCI Lewis said Sussex Police is ‘committed to investigating instances of stalking’, supporting and safeguarding victims, and ‘relentlessly pursuing offenders’.

She added: “Our Complex Domestic Abuse and Stalking Unit (CDASU) are a specialist team that provides stalking advice and support clinics to officers and staff who are involved in stalking cases. We work closely with our partners Veritas Justice to ensure victims are provided with support and advice.

“We have a team of stalking support experts located throughout Sussex who are strategically placed to provide officers and staff with support including signposting to the most relevant support service and offering tactical investigative advice.

“We also have a Stalking and Harassment Service page on the Sussex Police website here. This provides a simple online reporting service and advises people what police and partner support is available.”

Victims are urged to report any incidents to police either online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.