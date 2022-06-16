The incident is alleged to have happened at the Crossbush services in Lyminster Road, near Arundel, about 9.30am on Friday (June 10).
Police said a man entered the fast-food chain and assaulted two members of staff, before making off from the scene in a white Nissan Juke.
A spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 342 of 10/06.
"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”