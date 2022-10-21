Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the items, which police said were of a ‘huge sentimental value’, were taken during the break-in in Crowhurst, near Battle.

The medals, which belonged to the victim’s late father, were taken from a property in Forewood Lane sometime between September 30 and October 15, police said.

Pieces of jewellery, silverware and a number of antiques were also taken during the burglary. Police said the estimated value of the stolen items is believed to be in excess of £8,000.

The medals taken during the burglary. Picture from Sussex Police

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around the relevant time, or anyone who sees medals matching those in the photo being offered for sale.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 704 of 19/10.