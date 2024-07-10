Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Economic Crime Unit (ECU) have been recognised for their accomplishments at an annual national awards ceremony.

The Keith Hughes Awards for Excellence in Financial Investigation were held at The Guildhall in London on Friday, June 28.

Among the nominees were individuals assigned to the ECU’s Recovery of Assets, Investigation and Disruption (RAID) team, which uses financial intelligence to investigate, disrupt and tackle criminality across the two counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it was set up last year, the RAID team has successfully frozen almost £2 million in suspected criminal proceeds.

From left: Financial Investigator Kerry Michael, Detective Constable Katy Hartley, T/Assistant Commissioner Nik Adams (City of London Police), Detective Sergeant Dominic Brown, Financial Investigator Emma Sherlock, Financial Intelligence Officer Rosie Robinson. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Detective Sergeant Dominic Brown, of the Economic Crime Unit, said: “I am pleased that the work of the team has been recognised with these nominations.

“This is a relatively new team with a focus on utilising financial intelligence to disrupt criminality across Sussex and Surrey, and I’m proud of how hard the team have worked to learn this new area of work and identify and disrupt money laundering offences.”

Also nominated was Graham Miles, who worked on Operation Houston, a modern day slavery investigation and financial abuse case where the victim was alleged to have worked for a family for many years with little or no gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through painstaking investigative enquiries including the assessment of 35 bank accounts, he was able to provide valuable evidence to a judge, who ordered a Modern Slavery Repatriation Order in the sum of £198,000 which was awarded to the victim in April out of confiscation funds – the first order of its kind in the country.

The awards were set up in memory of Detective Constable Keith Hughes, a financial investigator with the former National Crime Squad who died from cancer in 2003.