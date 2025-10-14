Memorial on site of bombed Hastings pub is vandalised

The memorial at Swan Gardens, opposite St Clements Church, was desecrated just days after being put up on Saturday as part of the Hastings Week launch celebrations.

It was provided by Hastings Bonfire Society member Brian Gasson and consisted of two large red poppies with the dates of the Great War and Second World War and the outline of a soldier.

Local resident David Clegg reported the vandalism to police and took the sign home for safe-keeping.

He said: “It’s such a shame to see this kind of disrespect in a place meant for remembrance.”

Swan Gardens is the site of the Swan pub which was destroyed by enemy bombs on Sunday May 23 1943. Sixteen people died, including two children aged three and five.

The destruction of the Swan took place during one of the worse air raids that Hastings suffered and was carried out by low level Focke Wulf fighter bombers. During the same attack the Albany Hotel, between Robertson Street and the seafront, was hit, killing Canadian troops. The attacking planes also strafed Warrior Square and a bullet hole can still be seen on the statue of Queen Victoria at the Square.

As noted by Hastings pub historian David Russell, The original Swan dated back to at least 1523 and became one of the most popular coaching inns of the town, with its own stables.

