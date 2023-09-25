Men armed with machete threaten man in taxi in Hastings
A man was injured in Hastings after being threatened by two men waving a machete while he was in a taxi, police said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery, which happened last Wednesday (September 20).
Police said the man in his 20s, who was a passenger in a taxi, was threatened by two men who approached the vehicle on a moped.
One of the suspects waved a machete through the window and demanded property, police said.
Police added that the victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, where the incident was then reported to police.
The incident took place last Wednesday at around 6.20pm in Malvern Way, police said.
A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information, or footage, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 485 of 20/09.”