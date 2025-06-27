Men arrested after burglaries and collision in Horsham

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:28 BST

Two men have been arrested after two burglaries and a collision in Horsham, police have said.

Sussex Police said a group of men in balaclavas and dark clothing entered an address on Parsonage Road at around 1am on Friday, June 20 where a van was stolen.

It is believed the same group entered a premises in Redkiln Close at around 2am on June 20.

Sussex Police said e-bikes were taken and loaded into a van, which left the area, while other offenders were seen driving a white BMW M340i.

A group of men in balaclavas and dark clothing entered an address on Parsonage Road where a van was stolen. Picture courtesy of Google
A group of men in balaclavas and dark clothing entered an address on Parsonage Road where a van was stolen. Picture courtesy of Google

Police said the white BMW was involved in a collision with a pedestrian before leaving the area.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and required hospital treatment, but has since been discharged, the force added.

Sussex Police said two men were later arrested in Warwickshire.

Police said a 34-year-old from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and burglary offences.

A 20-year-old man from Maghull, Merseyside, was arrested on suspicion of burglary offences including aggravated burglary, causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and aggravated vehicle taking, the force added.

Both men were bailed, pending further enquiries.

Detectives are investigating, and are appealing for anyone in the area with information to come forward.

They are appealing for the public in the area to check any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage between midnight to 3am on June 20.

In particular, they are appealing for anyone who saw a silver or grey VW Jetta, and the white BMW M340i Tourer in the Horsham area before or after the incident to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 109 of 20/06.

