Men assaulted in 'altercation' outside Worthing pub
Sussex Police said officers were called to Brighton Road – around 7.30pm on Sunday, October 29 – ‘to reports of a group of people involved in a n altercation’.
Just over a month on, police have released an appeal for witnesses – and are ‘looking to identity’ two people captured on CCTV.
“Two men suffered minor injuries after being assaulted,” a police spokesperson said.
"It is believed the two individuals in this photograph may be able to help police with their enquiries.”
Anyone who recognises them or has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1105 of 29/10.