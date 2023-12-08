Two men were injured after an assault outside a Worthing pub.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Brighton Road – around 7.30pm on Sunday, October 29 – ‘to reports of a group of people involved in a n altercation’.

Just over a month on, police have released an appeal for witnesses – and are ‘looking to identity’ two people captured on CCTV.

“Two men suffered minor injuries after being assaulted,” a police spokesperson said.

"It is believed the two individuals in this photograph may be able to help police with their enquiries.”