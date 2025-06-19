Men ‘carrying knives’ steal ‘£20,000 worth of devices’ from Three store in Crawley

Men ‘carrying knives’ stole ‘£20,000 worth of devices’ from a Three store in Crawley, police have said.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery at Three Store in County Mall, Northgate, Crawley on Monday, June 9 at around 4.40pm.

It was reported that three men wearing blue surgical masks were seen walking past the County Mall north car park towards the shop from the bottom of College Road.

Police said one of the men turned round and retraced the same route while the other two entered the store and approached staff indicating that they were carrying knives and demanded access to the shop’s safe.

Men ‘carrying knives’ stole ‘£20,000 worth of devices’ from a Three store in Crawley, police have said. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said one staff member was threatened with a knife and they stole £20,000 worth of devices before making off through a fire exit. It is believed they then used a nearby vehicle to leave the area.

Police said one of the suspects who went into the store was wearing a black jacket with a red zip and grey tracksuit bottoms and the other was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

They both carried rucksacks, the force added.

Sussex Police said the third man who did not enter the store was wearing a black jacket over a light blue top, black tracksuit bottoms and grey shoes.

Detective Inspector Lee Simmonds said: “We are supporting the members of staff involved in the incident and pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“We ask that anyone in the area at the time who may have seen what happened or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to please come forward.”

Information can be reported online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 941 of 09/06.