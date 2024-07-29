Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been convicted following a shoplifting spree in Bexhill, police said.

Sussex Police said the thefts took place over four months.

Hundreds of pounds worth of stock was stolen, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of 15 thefts of a number of items between March 3 and July 18.

“The stores which were affected are Co-op, Seabourne Road, One Stop, Sea Road, and One Stop, Turkey Road.

“Acting on intelligence, police arrested two people on July 19 and were identified as Ashley Kehoe and Tamsin Gregory.

“Across the thefts, hundreds of pounds worth of stock was stolen.

“Kehoe, 37, of no fixed address was charged with 13 counts of shoplifting and Gregory, 35, of Edmonton Road, Bexhill was charged with 11 counts of shoplifting.

“They both pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 20.