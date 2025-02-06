Men found not guilty of rape on Eastbourne beach

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 15:42 BST
Two men accused of the rape of a woman on Eastbourne beach have been found not guilty after a trial, Sussex Police confirmed.

Naveed Muhamadi, 18, and Jawad Khel, 18, were acquitted following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police investigated the incident at Eastbourne beach that occurred in the early hours of August 9 last year.

“A young woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, received support from specially trained officers.

Two men have been found not guilty of rape. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
“Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, both men were found not guilty of rape.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Bates from the Safeguarding Investigations Unit added: “I would like to thank witnesses who came forward to support our investigation.”

