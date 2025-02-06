Men found not guilty of rape on Eastbourne beach
Naveed Muhamadi, 18, and Jawad Khel, 18, were acquitted following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, Sussex Police confirmed.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police investigated the incident at Eastbourne beach that occurred in the early hours of August 9 last year.
“A young woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, received support from specially trained officers.
“Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, both men were found not guilty of rape.”
Detective Chief Inspector Neil Bates from the Safeguarding Investigations Unit added: “I would like to thank witnesses who came forward to support our investigation.”