Men from Bexhill, St Leonards and Hastings charged with shoplifting

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Oct 2025, 11:24 BST
Men from Bexhill, St Leonards and Hastings have been charged with shoplifting.

Sussex Police said Jake Finn, 25, of De La Warr Road, Bexhill was charged with one count of shoplifting and one count of common assault.

Most Popular

Karl Williams, 41, of Stonehouse Drive, Bexhill, was charged with two counts of shoplifting, while Barry Farthing, 41, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, was charged with 12 counts of shoplifting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Thanks to the proactive efforts of our Neighbourhood Policing Team, Town Centre Teams, Investigations, and vigilant business owners.

Karl Williams (left) and Barry Farthing have both been charged with shoplifting. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Karl Williams (left) and Barry Farthing have both been charged with shoplifting. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

“In the last 48 hours we have arrested, charged and remanded:

“Jake Finn (25) of De La Warr Road, Bexhill – Charged with 1× shoplifting and 1× common assault

“Karl Williams (41) of Stonehouse Drive St Leonards – Charged with 2× shoplifting

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Barry Farthing (41) of Hughenden Road Hastings - Charged with 12 x Shoplifting.

Jake Finn was charged with shoplifting and common assaultplaceholder image
Jake Finn was charged with shoplifting and common assault

“We will not tolerate those who target our local businesses. Shoplifting is not petty, it’s criminal.

“At every opportunity, we will pursue offenders and take firm, decisive action to protect our communities and local businesses.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice