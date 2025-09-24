Men from Brighton and Crawley charged with murder following assault
In the early hours of December 21, 2019, Sussex Police said Cameron Devlin, who was 34 at the time of the incident, was in North Street, Brighton, when it was reported that he was seriously assaulted by a group of men.
Officers responded, and four men were quickly arrested at Brighton Station. A fifth man was arrested in January 2020.
During the incident, Sussex Police said Cameron sustained a serious injury to his shoulder, and due to complications, he sadly died on December 26, 2019.
An extensive investigation, which included consultation with national specialists, has been ongoing, resulting in the Crown Prosecution Service authorising charges on August 13 of this year.
Sussex Police said Oliver Priddle, 25, of Peacock Lane in Brighton, and Niraj Amaidas, 24, of Colwyn Close, Crawley, were both charged with murder and with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Priddle has also been charged with possessing a Class C drug.
The men are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 25 to answer the charges.
Major Crime Team Detective Inspector, James Meanwell, said: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation, which has taken a considerable period of time to reach this stage.
“Following the conclusion of all necessary enquiries, charges have now been authorised.
“Our thoughts remain with Cameron’s family, and they will be fully supported as proceedings continue. They ask for privacy at this time.”