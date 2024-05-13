Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have recovered over 10kgs of suspected cocaine and approximately £10k cash as part of an investigation into the organised supply of illegal drugs, Surrey Police have reported.

On Thursday, May 2 a number of vehicle stops and warrants at addresses were executed across Redhill, Horley, Reigate and Crawley as part of a wider investigation by Surrey’s Serious Organised Crime Unit.

Five people have since been charged with the below. All information comes directly from Surrey Police:

Chris Brewer (DOB November 5, 1989) from Reigate is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property and committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

Craig Brewer (DOB June 27, 1987) from Redhill is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to acquire /use/possess criminal property.

Michael White (DOB July 24, 1970) from Crawley is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Maria Rivas Santos (DOB February 15, 1993) from Liverpool is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Crown Court on June 6.

Andrew Brewer (DOB June 4, 1960) from Reigate is charged with committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

He has been released on conditional court bail until June 6.

Surrey Police said two other people who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.