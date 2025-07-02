Men from Crawley, Reigate and Redhill jailed after 10kg of cocaine found in their cars

Men from Crawley, Reigate and Redhill – who were members of an organised illegal drugs supply chain – have been jailed and 10kg of cocaine seized thanks to a proactive investigation by Surrey Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

During the investigation, officers tracked the movements of Christopher Brewer, 35, who was suspected of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

After he was seen loading a laden black bin liner into his Audi in Redhill last May, Surrey Police said he was stopped and found to be in possession of 5kg of cocaine.

Police said a series of warrants were then executed at addresses linked to Brewer and his group across Redhill, Horley, Reigate, and Crawley along with stops of other vehicles thought to be involved.

Christopher and Craig Brewer. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

One of these vehicles was a hired BMW being driven by Maria Rivas Santos, 32, which was forcibly stopped by armed officers as it headed through London.

A further 5kg of cocaine was found in a laundry bag in the boot, the force added.

Surrey Police said another stop resulted in the arrest of Michael White, 54, suspected of being a courier for the group.

He was found with a carrier bag containing quarter of a kilo of cocaine stuffed in his underwear, the force added.

Michael White and Maria Rivas Santos

Police said Christopher Brewer’s older brother, Craig, 38, was also arrested for conspiracy to Supply Class A Drugs.

Surrey Police said wraps of cocaine were found on his person, and a further 29 grams of cocaine was found at his home where attempts had been made to flush some of the drugs down the toilet.

Around £10,000 in cash was also found at the address, the force added.

Surrey Police said evidence also showed Christopher Brewer had previously purchased an additional 15kg of cocaine from a Liverpool-based crime group.

All four later pleaded guilty to charges against them and today (July 2) at Guildford Crown Court they were sentenced to:

Christopher Brewer, 35, from Reigate, was sentenced to 11 years, six months in prison for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two years, to be served concurrently, for conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property and six months, to be served concurrently, for perverting the course of justice.

Craig Brewer, 38, from Redhill, was sentenced to six years, five months in prison for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and 12 months, to be served concurrently, for conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Michael White, 54, from Crawley, was sentenced to five years, three months in prison for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and nine months, to be served concurrently, for conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal Property.

Maria Rivas Santos, 32, from Liverpool, was sentenced to four years, eight months in prison for Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs.

Detective Constable Matt Earl, from Surrey Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “These individuals had key roles in a network distributing illegal drugs in the south-east and were living off the profits of their crimes.

“Through the hard work and perseverance our SOCU team, supported by colleagues from various teams within Surrey Police as well as the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, were able to catch them in the act.

“Now, not only are they in jail, but 10kg of cocaine is off our streets and out of our communities hitting organised criminals where it hurts the most – in their pockets."

Inspector Jon Vale, Borough Commander for Reigate and Banstead, said: “I know the police activity at addresses in Redhill, Reigate and Horley in May last year caused some concern amongst local residents, but I hope it is also reassures people that we are working hard to flush out criminals from our midst and have an on-going commitment to keeping our towns safe places to live and work.

“This is not just about taking drugs off the streets; drugs destroy communities by contributing to rises in other offences like violence and even untimely deaths. Tackling those who proliferate their use has a positive impact on the whole area and continues to be a priority for us.”

Surrey Police said Andrew Brewer, 65, from Reigate, Chris and Craig’s father, also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after falsely taking the blame for a speeding fine on Christopher’s behalf.

He was given a conditional discharge order for six months, having spent 408 days on electronic curfew.