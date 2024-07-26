Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been jailed following a string of thefts across rural locations in East Sussex and the rest of the south of England.

Police said Bill Harber, 22 and Joseph Brazil, 19, were sentenced for conspiracy to steal in connection with several theft offences.

Their spree primarily targeted rural areas between November 2023 and January 2024, during which they committed eight theft offences, including the theft of three vehicles and property worth more than £44,000, police said.

Incidents at rural properties in Rye and Bodiam in November 2023 were among the offences they were convicted of, police added.

Bill Harber (right), and Joseph Brazil (left)

A police spokesperson said: “The pair were arrested in February 2024 following a proactive investigation led by Hertfordshire’s Specialist Investigations Team, assisted by numerous police forces including Sussex Police’s CID unit, into a series of thefts of vehicles and tools from farms and other rural locations across Sussex, Norfolk, Devon, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

“Bill Harber, aged 22 and Joseph Brazil, aged 19, both from Holwell Place, Essendon, were remanded into custody following their arrest and subsequently appeared at St Albans Crown Court on June 14. The pair were each sentenced to 30 months in prison.”

Detective Constable George Lewin, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Specialist Investigations Team, said: “Harber and Brazil went on a prolific crime spree, targeting remote rural locations and stealing vehicles, tools and equipment worth thousands of pounds.

“Their offences had a serious effect on the lives and businesses of dozens of people, especially in rural communities, not to mention the resources required to run investigations across several police forces.

“Investigating rural crime is particularly difficult and I’d like to thank the victims and our partners, particularly Sussex Police, for the excellent support provided in bringing these offenders to justice.”

Sergeant Carlo Leone, formerly of the Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “The impact of thefts and burglaries from farms and rural properties cannot be underestimated.