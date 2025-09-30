Men jailed for drug supply in Hove

Two men have been jailed for drug supply in Hove, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The pair had previously received convictions for class A drug supply in 2022, according to the police force.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On May 8 of this year, officers on patrol conducted a stop and search on a 20-year-old local man in West Drive, Brighton, following suspicious activity.

“He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and for possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place. He currently remains on bail.”

Anas Elorby and Moteeb Ahmad. Photo: Sussex Police

During the execution of a search warrant at an address in Down Terrace, believed to be linked to the man, officers seized a number of items including multiple electronic devices, police added.

“A mobile phone that was found during the search uncovered messages marketing pricelists of drugs from a contact saved as ‘Jo Jo Hove’.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to connect the number to 25-year-old Anas Elorby as the controller of the ‘Jo Jo Hove’ drug line. With this evidence, officers executed a further warrant at an address in Brunswick Terrace, Hove on 7 August,” the police spokesperson added.

“As they entered, police located Eloby inside, as well as a second man, Moteeb Ahmad.

“Officers searched the premises, and a quantity of drugs were found and seized, including cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine, ketamine and cannabis. The total amount was estimated to be worth over £6,000.

“Multiple mobile phones and £1,200 in cash was also seized from the address.

“Elorby and Ahmad were both arrested at the property and taken into custody.

“Elorby was charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and two counts of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

“Ahmad was charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property. Both men were remanded into custody.

“On September 11, the men pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court and were sentenced the same day. Moteeb Ahmad, 26, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and three months. Anas Elorby, 25, of Northcote Road, Croydon, was jailed for four and a half years.”

PC Emily Begley said: “I am pleased that the sentencing given reflects the seriousness of the offences committed repeatedly by these two men.

“We are committed to our work in disrupting drug supply in Brighton and across Sussex.

“Our priority continues to be catching criminals and keeping communities safe.”