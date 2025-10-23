Two men have been jailed for supplying heroin and cocaine in Brighton and West Sussex

Two men who supplied drugs in Brighton and West Sussex have been jailed, police said.

Sussex Police said Ibrahim Ali, aged 20, and Eric Kalauz, 26, supplied class A drugs including heroin and cocaine.

Police added officers from Sussex Police’s Community Investigation Team, working in partnership with the Metropolitan Police, identified a phone line advertising drugs.

A police spokesperson said: “Evidence from phones seized from both men showed their links to operating the ‘Pokey’ line by sending bulk advertising messages and promotional offers.

“Both men appeared for sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 2.”

Sussex Police said the menn supplied drugs in Brighton and Bognor Regis.

Police said Ali, of Weald Lane, Harrow, was jailed for five years and three months after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Kalauz, of London Road, Havering, was jailed for four years and one month after he admitted the same two charges, police added.

The court heard how the offences in Sussex came to light in November 2024 after a drugs line was identified offering the class A drugs for sale.

Police said after an investigation, Ali and Kalauz’s links to the supply were revealed, and both men were arrested in London.

Speaking after the case Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “Our investigation showed the significant drugs operation being operated by these men.

“The group operating the ‘Pokey’ line was supplying class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“We are pleased that this line has been shut down, and they will both serve significant custodial sentences.”