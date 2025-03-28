Men remanded in custody accused of phone store burglary in Worthing, say Sussex Police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said they were called to the Three store in Montague Street, Worthing, following a break-in on Friday, March 7.
They said stock that included mobile phones and electronic devices, such as headphones, worth tens of thousands of pounds, was missing from the store room area.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) attended the scene, while detectives launched an investigation. Following extensive enquiries, two suspects were identified by PCSOs following CCTV enquiries. The two men were subsequently arrested on March 25.
“Now, Sussex Police can confirm that Robert May, 50, of no fixed address, and Joseph Perry, 41, of Whitebeam Road, Northbrook, Worthing, were charged with a commercial burglary. They appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 26, where they were remanded in custody. The two men will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on April 23 to answer the charge.”