Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been remanded in custody, charged with burglary of a mobile phone shop in Worthing, Sussex Police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were called to the Three store in Montague Street, Worthing, following a break-in on Friday, March 7.

They said stock that included mobile phones and electronic devices, such as headphones, worth tens of thousands of pounds, was missing from the store room area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) attended the scene, while detectives launched an investigation. Following extensive enquiries, two suspects were identified by PCSOs following CCTV enquiries. The two men were subsequently arrested on March 25.

Sussex Police said two men have been remanded in custody, charged with burglary of a mobile phone shop in Worthing

“Now, Sussex Police can confirm that Robert May, 50, of no fixed address, and Joseph Perry, 41, of Whitebeam Road, Northbrook, Worthing, were charged with a commercial burglary. They appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 26, where they were remanded in custody. The two men will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on April 23 to answer the charge.”