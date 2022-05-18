Men searched by police at Brighton Railway Station after reports of a knife

British Transport Police said they were called to Brighton Railway Station following reports of a knife seen.
Several police cars were seen outside the station after they were called at 8pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 17).
A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Officers attended with colleagues from Sussex Police and a group of men were searched, however nothing was found on their person. A Stanley knife was later recovered from the tracks nearby.”
The spokesman said enquiries into the incident were ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 612 of 17/05/22.
