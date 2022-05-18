Men searched by police at Brighton Railway Station after reports of a knife

British Transport Police said they were called to Brighton Railway Station following reports of a knife seen.

Several police cars were seen outside the station after they were called at 8pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 17).

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Officers attended with colleagues from Sussex Police and a group of men were searched, however nothing was found on their person. A Stanley knife was later recovered from the tracks nearby.”

Some of the police cars outside Brighton Railway Station on Tuesday, May 17