A group of men were seen ‘fighting with weapons’ outside Bexhill railway station on Saturday evening (March 8), police said.

Sussex Police and British Transport Police said they have launched an investigation following the incident and are appealing for information.

Increased police patrols will also be in the area over the next few days.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police and British Transport Police are currently investigating an incident that took place outside Bexhill Railway Station around 5.30pm on Saturday (March 8).

“A group of men were seen fighting with weapons. This appears to be an isolated incident, and we do not believe it is linked to other recent incidents in the area.

“Increased patrols will be conducted at the railway station and the town centre in the coming days to provide reassurance.

“If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage, please contact 101 and quote reference number 1083 08/03.”